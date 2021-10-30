Verona area families in need of warmth during the winter months can receive support from a pair of local churches.
The Verona Warm Winters program is a collaboration of Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. and Redeemer City Church, 5356 King James Way, in Fitchburg.
The churches are collecting specific winter items for everyone from children to adults, Sugar River UMC serve director Erin Wilson told the Press.
Those items are waterproof winter jackets, snow pants, winter boots and waterproof winter mittens and winter gloves.
All items should be specifically designed for winter outdoor weather, Wilson emphasized, not other seasonal items such as rain boots or rain jackets, nor indoor clothing like pajamas or nylons.
The items don’t have to be new – they can be gently used – but they should be washed or laundered before donation so that they are clean and ready for distribution, Wilson said.
The items can be any size from youth through adult.
Collection will be held through Nov. 7 at all schools in the Verona Area School District during school hours, as well as in bins outside Sugar River in Verona and Redeemer City in Fitchburg.
Families in need should contact their school social workers to register for a time slot on the distribution days to be held in mid-November at Redeemer church.
Leftover items will be placed into the community closet at Sugar River UMC, which VASD social workers have access to year-round, Wilson said.
For information, contact Erin Wilson at erin.wilson@sugarriverumc.org.