The “Be Active Wisconsin” Community Challenge invites all community members to participate in a virtual challenge to promote active lifestyles, connect people to the outdoors by encouraging use of our parks and trail systems, and engage Wisconsin communities in a friendly competition.
Have you signed up to be on Team Verona for the Be Active Challenge yet? Don't miss out!
This virtual community challenge can get you, your family, and your friends motivated to get moving this March.
Participants will get a T-shirt, and also get to add the time they spend being active to Team Verona's overall score to help the city win the traveling trophy for 2022. Cities and towns across Wisconsin are hosting the Community Fitness Challenge.
Participants keep track of and report the number of minutes they were active each week. From workout classes to jogging, dancing or touch football – it all counts towards your minutes.
There are no requirements for personal goals, so you can customize your active minutes goal based on your needs.
The cost is $10 per participant. To register, visit veronarecreation.activityreg.com.