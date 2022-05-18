Hometown, USA will celebrate its demisemiseptcentennial this summer – or rather, its 175th anniversary. 2022 marks 175 years since Verona officially became a town in 1847.
The Verona Area Historical Society is partnering with several other groups including the Verona Public Library and Verona Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate this milestone in June.
While the historical society is still tweaking some details and additional events are still being planned, the main events are now set and a website is available with the most up-to-date information at veronahistory.com/175.
All events will be free and open to the public.
Printed schedules of the events as well as commemorative buttons are available at Verona Public Library, Verona Senior Center, and Miller and Sons Supermarket.
For more information, contact Verona Area Historical Society president Jesse Charles by emailing saveveronahistory@gmail.com or calling 608-577-5525.
Calendar of Events
Entire Month of June:
"Verona: Then and Now", a photograph exhibit at the Verona Public Library.
Take a trip through space and time as you gaze upon large historic Verona photographs placed side by side with their modern counterparts. Why does Hometown Junction look like a train station? Did someone once live in Kismet Books? Discover the hidden stories behind places you walk by every day.
Art on the Avenue: Children's depictions of Verona's past, present, and future.
Each year, the Verona Area Education Foundation puts out an open call for area kids to design creative and thought provoking banners to be displayed on Verona Avenue. This year's theme is "Verona Past, Present, or Future". Take a stroll and enjoy this chance to see our city through the eyes of its children.
Thursday, June 2:
"Traditional songs, stories, and dances of the Ho-Chunk people"
6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Verona Public Library
Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dance Troupe and Elliott Funmaker Sr. of the Ho-Chunk and Meskwaki Nations will perform traditional songs, stories, and dances of the Ho-Chunk people.
Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5:
Verona Hometown Days 175th Anniversary Tent
Hands-on activities: "Classic Toys From Yesteryear"; History-themed selfie station; Display: Artifacts from Verona's past; Stickers and buttons to show your Verona pride; Hometown Days Parade, history-themed.
This year, participants in the annual Hometown Days Parade will be encouraged to dress up their floats, cars, and folks to reflect any past era. Pioneer families walking next to disco queens? Flappers flapping around Grunge Rockers? You bet!
Tuesday, June 7:
"People of the Sacred Language", a talk by Ho-Chunk storyteller and tribal member, Andi Cloud.
6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Verona Public Library.
The Ho-Chunk, People of the Sacred Language, have called Wisconsin home for centuries. They continue to exist and have overcome disease, genocide, removal, and colonization. Learn about the journey and how they continue to remain resilient and strong. Storyteller and Ho-Chunk tribal member, Andi Cloud, shares history, culture, and stories.
Sunday, June 12:
Guided Downtown Verona History Walk, on South Main Street.
Sign-up will be required for this event, to keep the group sizes manageable. Details and sign-up will become available in May.
Wednesday, June 15:
"Celebrating Verona's Archaeological Treasures: Snapshots and Stories From 10,000 Years of Verona History", a talk by Wisconsin Historical Society Archeologist Paul Reckner.
6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Verona Public Library.
University of Wisconsin Archeologist Paul Reckner has led numerous studies in recent years of both Native American and Euro-American settlement sites in Verona and throughout Wisconsin. Paul is a true friend of Verona history, often lending his expertise to local history efforts of our Verona Area Historical Society. His talk uses evidence found during archeological digs here in Verona to tell the stories of what life was like for our native residents and early settlers.
Saturday, June 18:
Guided Downtown Verona History Walk, on South Main Street.
Sign-up will be required for this event, to keep the group sizes manageable. Details and sign-up will become available in May.
Sunday, June 26:
Downtown Verona History Walk for Kids, at Hometown Junction.
9 a.m. at Hometown Junction Park, 320 South Main St.
Open to all ages, ideal for ages 5-12. Group will walk around this park and discuss the interesting sights and sounds that were once common in this space: Horses being shod, steam locomotives passing by, telegraph messages being sent, and more. Sign-up not required for this walk.
Thursday, June 30:
"Happy Birthday, Verona!", a musical get-together celebrating our town's birthday.
Evening of June 30th at Hometown Junction Park. Times to be determined.
Barbershop quartet The Gender Benders, bluegrass band Down From the Hills, kids' scavenger hunt around Main Street, a few words to commemorate Verona's Birthday, cake.