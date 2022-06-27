Get ready to say “Happy Birthday, Hometown USA” this week as Verona’s demisemiseptcentennial is celebrated – or less of a mouthful – its 175th anniversary.
The founding of Verona took place in 1847 and the Verona Area Historical Society is sponsoring a celebration event from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.
The community is invited to Hometown Junction Park on Main Street to enjoy some music, activities, a few thoughtful words, and – of course – some birthday cake.
Events include a family scavenger hunt around South Main Street, a mini-petting zoo by the Paoli Fireballs 4-H club, face painting by the Girl Scouts, free cake donated by Epic culinary and served by the Boy Scouts, a welcome message by Mayor Luke Diaz, and reflections by several lifelong Verona residents both young and old.
Live music acts will include the acoustic guitar duo Casey and Greg, the barbershop quartet The Gender Blenders, and the bluegrass band Down From the Hills.
All of the birthday events are free and open to the public.