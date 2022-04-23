Have you ever wanted spring rolls for dinner at home but didn’t know how to make them? On April 28, you can support a local nonprofit while learning how to make Singapore-style spring rolls.
Pasture and Plenty of Madison, along with local small business Madame Chu's Delicacies are hosting a virtual spring roll cooking class to benefit the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability on April 28.
Participants can look forward to making 25 vegetarian spring rolls – both fresh and fried – using traditional wheat flour spring roll wrappers.
Those interested will order a kit containing all the ingredients in advance and pick it up on April 27 or April 28. Then at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, there will be a live demonstration held over a Zoom video conference from the Pasture and Plenty kitchen.
“Do good while you’re enjoying as many rolls as you can eat,” Farley Center program director Caroline Tu Farley said. “We have done collaborations with Madame Chu before at the Center and Pasture and Plenty is a new collaboration for the Center. The Farley Center has some great community partners and we are consistently strengthening old networks while creating new ones. That's what it is all about – supporting and working with each other and building community.”
The class on its own without the ingredients box is $25. The class plus kit is $55.
To register, visit pastureandplenty.com/mevents/egg-roll-class-with-josey-chu.