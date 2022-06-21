The Friends of Badger Mill Creek group invites volunteers to head to Badger Mill Creek for a restoration workday hosted by Dane County Parks from 8-11 a.m. on Friday, June 24.
Volunteers will help remove invasive species and collect native seeds. The event also aims to be an opportunity for volunteers to learn different weed species, talk about restoration techniques, and learn plans for restoring Badger Mill Creek.
To participate, join at the Military Ridge Trail parking lot, 2565 Old County Road PB.
Tools and instruction will be provided. Participants need to bring water, and wear long sleeves and closed-toe shoes.
Dane County Parks asks that volunteers register in advance, but you can cancel if your plans change. To sign up, visit signup.com/go/LVinbrU.
If you have any questions, contact Kathy Johnson at kljohnson8475@gmail.com.