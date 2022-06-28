Flags4Food is one of Badger Prairie Needs Network's (BPNN) largest fundraisers, generating enough money to provide more than 300,000 meals for local families struggling with food insecurity.
Every year, area residents subscribe to have flags installed in their front yards early in the mornings of Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day as a way of displaying their patriotism while supporting one of Dane County’s largest food pantries.
BPNN has openings for volunteer teams to install and remove flags during next week’s July 4th holiday. The time commitment is about one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening, between the hours of 6:30-8 a.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. A pick-up truck or SUV and a valid driver’s license is required to follow their assigned route and plant flags at the homes and businesses who have subscribed.
Flags4Food volunteers work in teams of two, so volunteers might consider inviting family and friends.
BPNN is also looking to partner with organizations, sports teams, businesses, and churches for this fundraiser.
The subscription area includes all City of Verona and City of Fitchburg neighborhoods, the Town of Verona, community of Paoli, and the Hawk’s Landing neighborhood.
“It’s a great way to show your patriotic spirit and help end hunger,” BPNN communications coordinator Lisa Marshall said.
Those interested in volunteering or who would like more information may email Kate Schultz at info@bpnn.org or call 608-848-2499.