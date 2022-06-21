With temperatures reaching above 90 degrees this week, it’s no surprise that a reader recently asked if there are any designated cooling centers in the City of Verona.
"A cooling center is an air-conditioned public space set up by local authorities to temporarily deal with the health effects of a heat wave," according to one online definition.
In 2019, the city designated the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent Street, and the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli Street, as cooling centers, to help protect citizens that would otherwise be exposed to extreme temperature conditions.
Following using the Senior Center as a cooling center one exceptionally hot summer day in 2018, the official policy was adopted in December 2019. At the time, Badger Prairie Needs Network and some churches also expressed interest in being cooling centers.
In the event of forecasted extreme weather, the City Administrator, in conjunction
with the Emergency Preparedness Director, will determine whether to publicly
announce the designation of the cooling centers at the library and the senior center. In general, the designated City buildings will continue to operate within normal hours and policies during a cooling center designation.
“The proposed policy would provide guidance for the activation of City facilities as cooling centers when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory or excessive heat warning,” the policy states. “The Library and Senior Center would serve as temporary locations where
citizens would be safe and comfortable during extreme temperature events.”
The centers are not intended to be overnight shelters, the policy states, but under extenuating
circumstances, such as a power outage, decisions may be made at that time to extend the
center hours.
“The library has WiFi, free computers, and comfortable seating in addition to air conditioning if people need a place to spend a few hours escaping from the heat,” library director Stacey Burkart told the Press.
As for the Town of Verona, it doesn’t have any official policies.
“The Town Hall is air conditioned and home to a large community room with tables, chairs and a kitchen that is open to the public from 8a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays,” town administrator Sarah Gaskell told the Press.
The Verona Town Hall is located at 7669 County Highway PD.