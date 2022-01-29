Everyone is welcome to bundle up and explore the wonders of winter this weekend.
Madison School and Community Recreation is offering several programs on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Madison School Forest in Verona, 1577 Fritz Road.
From 10:30 a.m. to noon – adults with their kids, or from 12:30-2 p.m. – kids by themselves can learn about life over and under the snow and even within the snow itself. Participants will track wildlife, forage from the perspective of an animal and examine snowflake structures during the Winter Wonders program.
And from 5:30-7:30 p.m., there will be various nighttime activities for all ages including fire building, stargazing, understanding night vision and a night hike.
All participants must register ahead for these programs.
The cost ranges from $4 to $12 per person, depending upon the event.
To register, visit apm.activecommunities.com.