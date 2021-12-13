The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has kicked off a contest that challenges all 4-H members to explore their creativity.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Celebrates the Arts Art Contest is open to any current Wisconsin 4-H member, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted now through Dec. 31.
The contest is broken into eight categories: drawing using any medium; painting (acrylic, watercolor, oil); pottery, ceramics or clay; photography; paper; fabric, yarn or fiber; wood; any other media (digital, metalcraft, jewelry, leatherwork, wax, eggshells, taxidermy).
A winner will be chosen in each category as well as an overall best of show award given to one entry chosen by the judging committee.
The eight category winners will receive a $100 cash award each. The one best of show entry will receive a $150 cash award.
Other art may be recognized, but will not receive a cash award.
To be eligible for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest, youth must be a 4-H member enrolled in 4-H Online for the 2021-2022 4-H program year. Entrants do not need to be enrolled in any specific project to participate.
Winners will be notified by email by Feb. 1, 2022. A complete list of winners, as well as photos of the winning entries, will be on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website by Feb. 15, 2022.
Winning entries become the property of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. The Foundation will sell the art in an art auction to be held in the spring of 2022. Proceeds from the Celebrate the Arts auction will be split with half invested in the Talen Endowment for 4-H Arts Programming for future program needs and half used for arts programming in the next 4-H program year.
For official contest rules and requirements and instructions for how to submit artwork, visit wis4HFoundation.org/events/celebrate-the-arts.