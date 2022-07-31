Wisconsin Reading Corps is seeking to expand into more than twice as many schools this school year with 300 tutors sought to serve across 149 Wisconsin schools in 2022-2023.
As part of that expansion effort, Wisconsin Reading Corps is looking for four reading tutors to begin serving in Verona schools in August.
Overall, 300 tutors are being sought to serve in schools across the state for the upcoming school year. In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, double the number of tutors are needed this year, as the program expands into 149 Wisconsin schools.
According to Wisconsin Reading Corps executive director Itzel Galindo, even before the pandemic, fewer than half of Wisconsin fourth-graders were reading at grade level.
“Now, after approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps to help get back on track,” he wrote in a July 22 news release. “We will be placing twice as many tutors in more than double the number of schools this year to make that happen.”
Galindo says no teaching experience is needed for the position. Reading Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school for 35 or 25 hours a week.
All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans.
Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild, or foster child.
Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits such as free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.
“Reading Corps is an evidence-based AmeriCorps program dedicated to helping all children become strong readers,” the July 22 news release states. “Tutors placed in local schools, work one-on-one with students to help improve their skills. Since the program launched in 2003, it has helped more than 275,000 students. Rigorous third-party evaluation has consistently shown that students who have Reading Corps make greater gains and faster progress.”
Building on success from its roots in Minnesota, the program has since been replicated nationally in 13 States and the District of Columbia.
Reading Corps is facilitated through national nonprofit Ampact, formerly known as Reading & Math, Inc.
Candidates can apply now to begin helping students this month. Visit join.readingandmath.org to learn more or to apply.