As older residents who live on their own in the Town of Verona, Hilma and Wendell Trollop have long relied on the Verona Senior Center for meals and activities.
Thankful for the food and socialization offered by the 108 Paoli St. center, Wendell decided to get involved at the center to give back.
He has been woodworking since he was a teenager and in recent years since retiring, he has had more time for his hobby.
He started off by helping with rebuilding or refinishing cabinets, tables, and chairs at the center.
His most recent project – building a little free library – provided an opportunity for some bonding time with his grandson.
The pair have built a tiny, portable library that they intend to have installed near the main entrance of the Verona Senior Center, so that people can drive-thru and exchange books.
“We’ve had other projects together, but this one we’re more proud of and it’s out in public,” Trollop told the Press.
The illustration on the two doors to the little library were designed and painted by his 16-year-old grandson. A bespectacled mother owl reads a book to three owlets who are cozy in a nest.
“He has a beautiful talent of thinking up something and then drawing it,” Trollop said.
Wendell and Hilma also helped serve people the noon lunches, prior to COVID-19.
Trollop says he loves meeting the people at the Verona Senior Center, especially hearing about all the different subjects that go on there in terms of discussions and art projects.
He first got started woodworking by studying his father working with lumber, and later on working in a lumber yard, observing how other people put wood together.
Part of his hobby sees him finding wooden objects at garage sales and online to rebuild and refinish.
People sometimes seek him out for his work – mainly through word of mouth – for building projects such as gun cabinets, nightstands, or clothing dressers.
He primarily loves working with oak, and works in the garage during cold weather or moves outside when it gets nicer out.
His process includes stripping off the old finish with a liquid chemical, getting the furniture down to bare wood, or sanding it with a sander – he prefers that way as it’s less noxious.
One of his favorite projects besides the little free library was refinishing an entire antique bedroom set for a woman in Brodhead.
“That was a big project,” he said. “A big dresser, little dressers that went with it, a nightstand, the bed frame. There was all this carving on the headboard, I had to refinish that.”
But, he said he loves the challenge.
“Sometimes you need a challenge,” he said. “Putting it back together in better condition than it came to you is the challenge.”