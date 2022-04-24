The Verona Public Library’s annual fundraising 5K run/walk event ‘Word on the Street’ is set for 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 30.
There is both an in-person course with a start and finish line at the 500 Silent St. library, but also an option to run or walk anywhere through a virtual event.
For the in-person 5K, there will be sponsor booths on site, post-race refreshments and an awards ceremony.
There is also a one-third of a mile course “fun run” for younger participants through the prairie behind the library. Each registered participant will receive a t-shirt and finisher ribbon. Parents may join in at no additional cost.
For the virtual event, T-shirts and race packets can be picked up at the library beginning April 29. Participants from outside the area may request a t-shirt be shipped for a $5 fee.
The cost to participate is $30 for adults and $15 for kids. Online registration for the in-person events ends at noon on April 28 and for the virtual event at 5 p.m. on April 30. Race day registration will be available in-person.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund.
For a course map, registration links, or to volunteer at the event, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/5k.