Knitters from near and far are invited to gather at the Sow's Ear next week for a socially-distanced knitter hangout, weather permitting.
Knit in Public day is June 11 and Sow’s Ear will have tables set up outdoors, which are only available by reservation.
Sign-up will guarantee you one table with three seats. Multiple sign-ups are allowed if you would like to stay longer.
There will also be a crafting special surprise and a drawing for a grand prize.
Discounted Food boxes will be available for preorder on the website. The Sow’s Ear encourages attendees to consider ordering ahead to help reduce extended wait times,
To reserve a table, visit knitandsip.com/classes and click on ‘Free In-House Fiber Events.’ There are one-hour time slots at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.