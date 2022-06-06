Sows5

New paint and new signs add liven-up The Sow’s Ear’s interior post-makeover.

 Photo by Neal Patten

Knitters from near and far are invited to gather at the Sow's Ear next week for a socially-distanced knitter hangout, weather permitting.

Knit in Public day is June 11 and Sow’s Ear will have tables set up outdoors, which are only available by reservation. 

Sign-up will guarantee you one table with three seats. Multiple sign-ups are allowed if you would like to stay longer. 

There will also be a crafting special surprise and a drawing for a grand prize.

Discounted Food boxes will be available for preorder on the website. The Sow’s Ear encourages attendees to consider ordering ahead to help reduce extended wait times,

To reserve a table, visit knitandsip.com/classes and click on ‘Free In-House Fiber Events.’ There are one-hour time slots at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

