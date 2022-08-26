Verona Area School District Board of Education member Yanna Williams has announced her resignation from the board.
Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen shared this message with staff and families, “Board of Education member Ms. Kalyanna (Yanna) Williams has submitted her resignation from the Verona Area School District Board of Education. Ms. Williams has accepted a position at the prestigious Tuskegee University and will be relocating to Alabama. Ms. Williams will be greatly missed, and we extend our deep gratitude for her dedicated service as a member of the Board of Education for the past two years and wish her all the best in her exciting new endeavor.”
“I want to thank the Verona Area School District for trusting me as a school board member and treasurer for these last two years,” Williams wrote in a statement. “It has been a pleasure working with our amazing staff, students, families, and community members to become the national model for excellence in education grounded in equity. It is bittersweet to be leaving at such a time, but I trust that this community will continue to move us forward stronger than ever.”
This newly vacant board seat will be filled either by appointment or through an application process. In the next several weeks, the Board will meet to decide how to proceed and will broadly communicate the next steps to the public.