The City of Verona Recreation Department is currently hiring youth flag football referees.
The pay is $18-$25 per game, depending on qualifications.
For more information, contact the Verona Rec office at 608-848-6815.
The City of Verona Recreation Department is currently hiring youth flag football referees.
The pay is $18-$25 per game, depending on qualifications.
For more information, contact the Verona Rec office at 608-848-6815.
Reporter Neal Patten can be reached at npatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com
Written By
Staff reporter/photographernpatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com |
Our newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Oregon