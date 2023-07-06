It’s time to grab your lawn chairs and pack a picnic basket – tonight, a month-long series of live music returns to Verona’s very own Harriet Park.
Concerts in the Park, presented by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursdays this July at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou Street.
This free event brings together local musicians and community members for a month of performances in the relaxing summer breeze.
Thursday, July 6 – Frank Martin Busch & the Names
The Names is Frank Martin Busch’s first foray as a true solo artist. He has brought back the Stratocaster and marries the storytelling of a country songwriter with the musicality of a bluesman. Busch often tells jokes and cites references you won’t get until the next day. He won Isthmus Madison’s Fave Singer/Songwriter in 2018 and 2019 and is the WMMM Project M Songwriter competition season three winner.
Thursday, July 13 – Lost Lakes
Lost Lakes is a collaboration between Corey Mathew Hart and Paul Mitch with a focus on well-crafted, infused folk-rock tunes and tight vocal harmonies.
Thursday, July 20 – The Mark Croft Band
Mark Croft is a multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist who has always been unafraid to break the genre barriers. Croft takes inspiration from a variety of musical styles and blends them into his own roots, pop and Americana-based approach to songwriting, infusing soulful performances with infectious rhythms and unforgettable melodies. A high-energy and talented musician, Croft has been performing full-time since 2005 with five albums of original material to his name.
Thursday, July 27 – Old Soul Society
Old Soul Society is a Wisconsin-based Americana folk rock act with branches into soul, blues and more.