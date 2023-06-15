Hundreds of people filled the Verona Area High School (VAHS) Field House to celebrate the class of 2023 as they bid farewell to one chapter of their lives and prepare for the next.
The VAHS 2023 Graduation Ceremony took place on Saturday, June 10 with 440 students becoming the newest Verona Area School District alumni. Two students were selected to speak at the ceremony – Julia Huseth, Summa Cum Laude, and Nathaniel Ehiorobo, At Large.
VAHS principal Pamela Hammen shared a message with the graduating class during her last ceremony before retirement. Four members of the Board of Education – Jennifer Murphy, John Porco, Nicole Vafadari and Joe Hanes – were present.
The VAHS band, under the leadership of band director Eric Anderson, performed “Pomp and Circumstance” and the National Anthem. Senior choir members performed “Wanting Memories” by Ysaye Barnwell with choir director Heather Thorpe.
In recognition of the Verona community’s support of educators and scholars, this year’s graduation ceremony included a new tradition of recognizing a distinguished community guest. Superintendent Tremayne Clardy introduced this year’s inaugural Distinguished Guest: Bill Conzemius. Hammen was also recognized for her years of service to the school district.
The ceremony was livestreamed for people who could not attend in person. An on demand recording will be available on Community Channel F2, along with a YouTube video.