Valley Road will be closed to traffic until roughly September 2023 for a new bridge replacement.
Weather permitting, Concrete Structures, Inc. is scheduled to begin construction on the Valley Road bridge in the Town of Verona during the week of May 22, according to a town news release.
In general, the project will consist of removing and replacing the existing bridge, along with replacement with a new poured concrete deck, abutments, guardrail and approach paving.
Once bridge removal work begins, Valley Road will be closed to all through traffic for the duration of the project.
Access to the Sugar River canoe launch will be available by using Valley Road from Hwy 69, the release states. The canoe launch will be temporarily relocated to the south side of the bridge.
The new bridge is expected to reopen to traffic in early September 2023. During the construction period, motorists and other road users are advised to use the established detour route on Riverside Road. An updated schedule will be available online at town.verona.wi.us/.
For more information on the project, contact the Town of Verona Public Works Director Christopher Barnes at 608-807-4471 or email cbarnes@town.verona.wi.us.