Cooling centers are available throughout Dane County for residents as anticipated heat and humidity in the coming days trigger a series of warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service.
According to a Public Health Madison & Dane County news release, the weather will create a dangerous situation this week, with heat indices expected to approach 110 degrees. Those most at risk of getting sick from high heat and humidity are older adults, people who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, people without housing and individuals with a chronic medical condition.
Anyone who needs a safe, public space to escape the extreme heat can visit one of the many cooling centers located throughout the county. The list includes places such as churches, libraries and community centers. People are advised to call ahead to confirm hours of operation.
The release provides the following tips for people to stay safe over the next few days:
Stay in air-conditioned buildings
Limit outdoor activity, especially midday which is usually the hottest part of the day. Avoid direct sunlight
Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing
Never sit in a parked car or leave a person or pet in a parked car
Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink
Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside
Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar
Make sure family and pets are drinking enough
Check the local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips
Regularly check on friends, loved-ones and neighbors. Call, text, visit in person or do a video call
People should stay aware of their own situation as well as what’s going on around them, according to the release.
“If you start feeling overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated or having muscle cramps, you could be experiencing heat illness,” the release states. “Move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan and put on cool washcloths. If your symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.”
“If you see a parked car with a child left alone, call 9-1-1 and stay with the car. If you see a pet left alone, also call 9-1-1 and don’t leave until help arrives,” the release adds.