The City of Verona has opened three Cooling Centers to help residents escape the anticipated heat and humidity throughout the week.
Cooling Centers will be available from Monday, Aug. 21 through Thursday, Aug. 24:
Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Verona City Hall Lobby, 111 Lincoln St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“It’s important to stay rested and hydrated during extreme heat,” a Verona Police Department news release states. “The cooling centers are intended to provide a temporary location to escape the heart and to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Please check on our loved ones and neighbors, particularly those who don’t have adequate air conditioning or have medical issues. It’s critically important not to leave children or animals in parked cars as doing so could be fatal.”