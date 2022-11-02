The former Verona Area School District Board of Education member who moved from the community was misidentified in a story on Page 3 of the Thursday, Oct. 27, Verona Press. The former board member who moved is Yanna Williams. The Press regrets the error.
Correction: Verona Area School District
