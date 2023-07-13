Engineer's Report

The project design kickoff for reconstruction on East View Road, East View Court and Elm Street was held on July 6. Anticipated work includes sanitary sewer and water main replacement, upgrading sewers and replacing the roadway section. Design will take place throughout 2023 with construction in 2024.

District 1 Alder Christine Posey asked city engineer Carla Fischer why Verona is dealing with so much construction at once – a question many residents are asking as work continues along US Hwy 18/151.

“Unfortunately, it’s just timing,” she said. “It’s different entities, so the DOT had this programmed in – so that’s a separate project, but of course we’re aware of it but we really don’t have any influence on that schedule. A lot of the projects along highway PD are being driven by just traffic needs… same with Whalen Road – there’s just a lot of development occurring throughout the city, so unfortunately some of those projects happen to be occurring on roads.”