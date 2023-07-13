The City of Verona Common Council approved a new position in the Public Works Department and reinstated a Fire Department role during a Monday, July 10 meeting.
City staff requested to create a Public Works Maintenance position due to “operational deficiencies.” The position will be funded this year by savings from other vacant positions in the department. Funding beyond 2023 is subject to approval through the budget process.
The council also reinstated a part-time Administrative Assistant role in the fire department that was eliminated in the 2023 budget. Current administrative responsibilities have prevented the fire chief from performing his duties as chief, so the new position would involve scheduling, help with payroll and other administrative tasks.
City staff requested this position as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the culture of the fire department. Savings from a vacant Battalion Chief position will offset the costs in 2023, with funding beyond that subject to approval through the budget process.
District 4 Alder Beth Tucker Long questioned whether a part-time position would be hard to fill given the current state of the workforce and a lack of benefits. She suggested possibly combining two part-time positions to create a full-time role.
City administrator Jamie Aulik said that hasn’t been investigated yet but could be later in the 2024 budget.
“I think the immediate need right now is to free up the fire chief so he can be a chief, and right now he’s getting, as he’s mentioned, kind of bogged down with a lot of the administrative work because he’s doing it himself.”
District 3 Alder Kate Cronin noted that Fitchrona EMS offers a part-time administrative support role that has been filled for four years – and they wanted a part-time position.
“I think there are people out there who, if they have a partner who has benefits, that might not be the deal breaker for them,” she said.
Lastly, the council approved a reclassification of pay for the Building Facilities Manager position due responsibilities changes since 2016. Given the role now includes contract administration, custodian coordination and audit support, among other duties, city staff requested a change on the compensation scale from Grade 11 to 13.
Aulik said if the current employee in the position leaves, the pay will remain the same.
“We did an objective analysis on this particular position, and because the duties have grown, it is graded out at a Grade 13 no matter what,” he said. “Even if whoever is in the position leaves… that’s the fair analysis for this particular position.”
The meeting concluded with a closed session to discuss mediation and potential litigation with the Town of Verona.