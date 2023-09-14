A new child daycare facility is coming to Verona.
During a Monday, Sept. 11 Common Council meeting, alders unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a daycare at 301 Prairie Heights Drive. Due to its close proximity to a highway, a public hearing on Aug. 7 brought up questions and concerns about safety.
District 1 Alder Christine Posey said it was a “process” to finalize steps for this property.
“I want to commend the applicant, as well as the staff, for doing some good work on coming up with a safe determination of a solution to some safety concerns that I know I shared, along with a number of others,” she said.
Mayor Luke Diaz echoed Posey’s comments, noting the applicant worked hard with staff and the Plan Commission to ensure a safe environment near a highway.
The council also approved a special event permit and liquor license for the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Fest that will allow guests to leave the beer tent with drinks. Fall Fest will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at Festival Park.
Friday night activities will include hayrides, pumpkin carving, a petting zoo, outdoor movie, farmers market, food trucks and a beer tent. The Chamber plans on fencing in the entire event site so guests can walk around with alcohol, but it will also prevent drinks from leaving the premises.
On Saturday, Oct. 7, Fall Fest will begin with a tailgate for the Badger game, complete with TVs broadcasting the game, a beer tent, food trucks and games.
Posey asked if there were any issues with the extension of drinking spaces at Hometown Days, something the council approved for the first time this summer.
Verona Police Department chief David Dresser said there were “absolutely no problems at all.”
Council notes
City Administrator Jamie Aulik said staff have spent the past few weeks working “intensely” with developers on three separate projects.
“It’s been pretty intense on the developer front the last few weeks, but I think we’re in a much better place than we were and ready to move forward,” he said.
During the meeting, the council approved an annexation agreement and phase one development agreement with Fiduciary Real Estate Development, LLC. This agreement was previously before the council on Monday, Aug. 28.
District attorney Brian Kleinmayer said the city made a lot of progress over the last two weeks regarding two concerns for the development: fire flow and water looping. The development will take place on land adjacent to County Hwy PD.
Additionally, the council approved a design and engineering services agreement with AECOM for intersection improvements on West Verona Avenue and Legion St. Improvements are planned for next year to include lane configuration, traffic signal installation and infrastructure for pedestrians.
“Living in District 2 and representing that district, I do receive quite a few complaints about the increase in traffic and the ability to cross the street in this – and other – areas,” Alder Mara Helmke said. “I’m just really grateful for the Public Works Department, that they are looking for ways to make this safer for pedestrians and cars.”
Lastly, a certified survey map for one lot at 7648 County Hwy PD was approved. Diaz said this is located across from the Verona Town Hall.
“It’s my understanding that part of the property is being carved off so the gentleman can continue to live there, and the rest of it is being sold to a healthcare software company in Verona,” he said.