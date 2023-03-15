The Verona Common Council approved a zoning map amendment to change 411 Prairie Heights Dr. from Suburban Commercial to Public Instructional and accommodate for high school land use by Impact Charter School during a meeting on Monday, March 13.
District 1 Alder Chad Kemp and District 3 Alder Phil Hoechst requested reconsideration of the ordinance following a 5-4 decision on Jan. 23 denying the rezoning of 411 Prairie Heights Dr.
Impact Charter School, along with city staff, made amendments to the initial zoning map proposal to address public safety and traffic concerns raised by the public and alderpersons at the Jan. 23 meeting.
Changes include making the school day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or periods within this timeframe), with drop-off occurring between 7:30-8 a.m. and pick-up between 3-3:30 p.m., not exceeding a capacity of 260 students, limiting the grades taught at the school from ninth to twelfth, along with maintaining parking and transition traffic flow according to Impact Charter School’s plan. Currently, the school does not intend on having daily bus pick-up and drop-off.
During public comment, seven local residents expressed concerns regarding traffic and public safety issues that a new school may bring to the community – many of whom also commented during the meeting in January.
“We’ve been through this before, I don’t think anything has changed,” Brian Paull said. “If you look right into the things that were put in the new proposal, it’s still a 260 student high school across from elderly – over 55 – housing…. This is a for-profit business going into this place, it’s just the wrong place to put a high school, and very honestly, I just can’t see why any of this should change our mind as to what you folks have already voted on.”
Duane Yahn– who lives directly across the street from the Verona Athletic Center at 411 Prairie Heights Dr. – said his condo association will be the most impacted by this decision.
“Instead of having traffic parked all over for the weekend like we always have, now we’ll have it seven days a week,” he said. “Does anyone need a reminder that a woman was killed on the bridge probably a fourth of a mile from us this last winter?”
Verona resident Beth Foss provided comment in support of the rezoning, saying the site seems to be currently under-utilized during daytime hours. She believes a new school would benefit students who function better in smaller spaces, as the newly built Verona Area High School is very large.
In addition, Foss said the rezoning would allow for an economic boost in the community.
“I know people drop off their kids – they’re gonna stay and have coffee, they might go have lunch, they might see some friends and they’re gonna go shop,” she said. So I see it currently as the best option with controlled traffic and potential economic benefits.”
The ordinance eventually passed with a 6-2 roll call vote – District 4 Alder Evan Touchett and District 2 Alder Rye Kimmett both expressed concerns regarding the rezoning.
“If we intend on making this zoned to allow for schools, we have to do it intentionally and be willing to accept they’re going to operate as a school,” Touchett said. “Shoehorning them in-between these hours – I don’t think it’s fair to any school… I’m not a fan of this, mainly because of the set hours we’re trying to establish. I think we’re complicating things and going to make it even more difficult there if we do this.”
Kimmett noted that with current concerns about traffic, adding more traffic doesn’t make the situation any safer.
Adler Kemp – in favor of the rezoning – said the new conditions are necessary, since treating Impact Charter School as a “normal school” would “open the door to problems that most people here are concerned about.”
Having an operation limited to high school students would require a small window in the morning and afternoon with more traffic and congestion, he said.
“I’m not saying that traffic isn’t an issue, but originally the applicant came in and I don’t particularly think they did the best job at addressing some of those issues,” Kemp said. “That was my chief concern then, they have taken the time to address those issues.”
According to City Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier, the new conditions set forth, such as time limits, are legally enforceable.
The following items also passed unanimously during the March 13 council meeting:
An ordinance annexing around 5.5 acres of land located at 6878 and 6880 County M
A resolution approving a certified survey map to create one lot out of two located at 6878 and 6880 County M
The Verona Asphaltic Street Rehabilitation Project with Payne & Dolan, Inc of Fitchburg
A land purchase for the County PD and Woods Road transportation improvement project
A land purchase for the County PD from Country View Road to Shady Oak Lane transportation improvement project
An annexation agreement with Western Investment Properties located at 6878 and 6880 County M
A Memorandum of Understanding between the City and the Verona Professional Police Association and Wisconsin Professional Police Association/Leer
While presenting the city administrator’s report, Adam Sayre shared information regarding the primary election on Feb. 21. A total of 3,496 people voted in the City of Verona, with 905 absentee votes and 2.951 in-person at the polls. Overall election turnout was 36.5% of registered voters.
The 2023 Spring Election is Tuesday, April 4. Early voting will take place from March 21 until March 31 at City Hall.
The next Common Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 27.