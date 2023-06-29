A new business is coming to 950 Kimball Lane – the former home of Boulder Brew Pub.
During a Monday, June 26 meeting, the Common Council approved a liquor license application from Sugar River Pizza Co., doing business as Stone Porch Alehouse. The previous license holders surrendered their license when the new applicant applied.
The license remains contingent upon final approval from the building inspector and fire department.
“I think this is a good location – look forward to it,” Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said.
Following this, an amendment was passed for an agreement with All City Management Services, Inc. to provide crossing guard services for schools. Compensation to the contractor will be increased from $28.97 per hour to $30.98 per hour, with minimum crossing guard stations to be reduced from eight to six.
The changes are made to ensure the city is meeting budget constraints for crossing guards while maintaining high demand service locations.
Lastly, the council approved an inspection services contract with JT Engineering for County Hwy PD. JT Engineering has performed inspection services on several projects for the city. This contract allows them to continue to perform services for the project at County Hwy PD.