The Dane County Board is officially moving forward on a purchase of nearly 625 acres in the Towns of Verona and Montrose for the Sugar River Wildlife Area.
During a Thursday, Sept. 7 Board meeting, a resolution authorizing this purchase for $12, 139,250 from the Duerst family passed with a 29-3 vote.
District 6 supervisor Yogesh Chawla said he is “very enthusiastic” about this historic land purchase, noting it was treated with the “attention, detail and robust discussion” it needed in committee.
“Climate change is upon us,” he said. “We’ve seen Canada’s burning, parts of the world are drowning and the ocean is literally boiling in places. And we’ve seen a lack of action globally, nationally – so it makes the commitment for us locally to take that action.”
Chawla noted two things about this purchase that are particularly “exciting” in terms of restoration potential, including carbon sequestration and the creation of a conservation corridor with the Sugar River at the heart.
District 30 supervisor Patrick Downing requested another appraisal for the purchase, saying it currently stands at $19,200 per acre – a high price compared to five-year averages of land-use sales in Dane County.
“Local leaders in Montrose and Primrose believe this will drive the price of ag land beyond the reach of area farmers,” he said. “The future of agriculture should mean more to us. Is this how we want to spend our money?”
Downing requested postponing the resolution until the Oct. 19 board meeting to give time for a second appraisal from the Land and Water Department.
“Not only did director Hicklin get a thorough appraisal that showed this was fair market value for this purchase, in addition to that she also looked at comparables,” District 10 supervisor Aaron Collins said. “I think between the appraisal and that direct comparison to a similar land purchase, I think we can all feel pretty good that the price that we are looking at here is what it costs right now for land.”
“If we ask for a second appraisal, it’s just gonna delay this project, the seller is gonna lose faith in us and we’re gonna lose an opportunity to do something really special for conservation here,” Chawla said.
The motion to postpone the resolution failed during a voice vote. The resolution eventually passed with a 29-3 vote. Downing, District 25 supervisor Tim Kiefer and District 20 supervisor Jeff Weigand voted no. District 27 supervisor Kierstin Huelsemann abstained, while District 33 supervisor Dana Pellebon was excused.
Kiefer said his decision to vote no boiled down to the affordable housing crisis in Dane County, saying the area would be a great spot for housing development considering its proximity to Epic Systems.
“This land is buildable land that is literally five minutes away from what I believe is the largest private employer in Dane County,” he said. “And in a county that we have an affordable housing crisis, to say we’re gonna take this very desirable land that is five minutes away from Epic and we’re going to permanently block it off from development – that completely goes against our goals of promoting affordable housing.”
Collins agreed with District 3 supervisor Analiese Eicher in not pitting affordable housing against something that could potentially address climate change.
“In talking about that comparable purchase that was just northwest of this land, near the Town of Montrose, exactly what supervisor Kiefer is talking about did happen, it did get developed. Each of those houses in a single-family development is selling for roughly $1 million,” Collins said. “So if that is the affordable housing that we’re looking for, then I’m going to be hitting up supervisor Kiefer for some Packers tickets this fall.”
“I don’t think that we want to have another development that people can’t afford,” he added.