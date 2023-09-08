The Dane County Board of Supervisors will hold a pair of public hearings next week to hear the budget requests from individual departments in county government. The hearings will be held on September 11 and September 13 at 6:00pm with half of the departments presenting their budget requests at one meeting, and the other half at the other meeting.
The hearings are held annually prior to the County Executive releasing their proposed budget.
The hearings will be held in a hybrid format with the option to attend and register to speak both virtually and in person. Information to connect virtually will be available on top of the agendas, which will be posted the Friday prior to the hearing date and available here: https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
As a reminder, members of the public attending virtually are required to register by 5:30 PM, 30 minutes before the meeting starts. Those attending the meeting in person are also encouraged to register 30 minutes in advance with the link on the agenda, however, there will be registration forms available at the meeting as well.
“These public hearings are a great opportunity for members of the public and County Board Supervisors to hear the priorities, challenges, and requests for each of Dane County’s departments as we go into another budget season,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles.
Individuals who have questions regarding the hearings are encouraged to contact the Dane County Board Office at 266-5758. For more information on the budget process, please visit https://board.countyofdane.com/budget.
The following departments will present on Monday, September 11:
Public Protection and Judiciary Committee
District Attorney
Clerk of Courts
Sheriff
Juvenile Court Program
Public Safety Communication
Emergency Management
Family Court Services
Medical Examiner
Pretrial Services
Office of Justice Reform
Personnel & Finance Committee
Library
Department of Administration
Public Health Madison and Dane County
County Treasurer
Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee
Land and Water Resources (including Parks)
University Extension
Zoning and Land Regulation
Planning and Development
The following departments will present on Wednesday, September 13:
Zoning and Land Regulation:
Register of Deeds
Health and Human Needs Committee:
Human Services
Veterans Services
Executive Committee:
County Board Office
Office for Equity and Inclusion
County Clerk
County Executive
Public Works and Transportation Committee:
Waste Renewables
Airport
Henry Vilas Zoo
Alliant Energy Center
Public Works
Highway and Transportation