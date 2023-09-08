Patrick Miles

The Dane County Board of Supervisors will hold a pair of public hearings next week to hear the budget requests from individual departments in county government. The hearings will be held on September 11 and September 13 at 6:00pm with half of the departments presenting their budget requests at one meeting, and the other half at the other meeting. 

The hearings are held annually prior to the County Executive releasing their proposed budget. 

The hearings will be held in a hybrid format with the option to attend and register to speak both virtually and in person. Information to connect virtually will be available on top of the agendas, which will be posted the Friday prior to the hearing date and available here: https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

As a reminder, members of the public attending virtually are required to register by 5:30 PM, 30 minutes before the meeting starts. Those attending the meeting in person are also encouraged to register 30 minutes in advance with the link on the agenda, however, there will be registration forms available at the meeting as well.

“These public hearings are a great opportunity for members of the public and County Board Supervisors to hear the priorities, challenges, and requests for each of Dane County’s departments as we go into another budget season,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles. 

Individuals who have questions regarding the hearings are encouraged to contact the Dane County Board Office at 266-5758. For more information on the budget process, please visit https://board.countyofdane.com/budget.

The following departments will present on Monday, September 11:

Public Protection and Judiciary Committee

District Attorney

Clerk of Courts

Sheriff

Juvenile Court Program

Public Safety Communication

Emergency Management

Family Court Services

Medical Examiner

Pretrial Services

Office of Justice Reform 

Personnel & Finance Committee

Library

Department of Administration

Public Health Madison and Dane County

County Treasurer 

Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee

Land and Water Resources (including Parks)

University Extension

Zoning and Land Regulation

Planning and Development

The following departments will present on Wednesday, September 13:

Zoning and Land Regulation:

Register of Deeds

Health and Human Needs Committee:

Human Services

Veterans Services

Executive Committee:

County Board Office

Office for Equity and Inclusion

County Clerk

County Executive 

Public Works and Transportation Committee:

Waste Renewables

Airport

Henry Vilas Zoo

Alliant Energy Center

Public Works

Highway and Transportation

