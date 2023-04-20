To celebrate Earth Week, County Executive Joe Parisi joined Alliant Energy and SunVest Solar representatives at the newly constructed Yahara Solar Project on Tuesday, April 18 to highlight Dane County reaching the milestone of using 100% renewable electricity at all county facilities.
According to a county news release, the completed installation of 33,000 solar panels at the 90-acre solar farm site on county-owned land in the Town of Cottage Grove will reduce climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to those produced by more than 5,000 cars.
Parisi said achieving the county’s goal of powering its buildings with 100% renewable electricity is a “landmark achievement in our fight against climate change.”
“Dane County is not only the first county government in the state to achieve 100% renewable electricity status, but just the fourth county in the nation to reach the 100% goal,” he said.
The 17-megawatt solar project will produce more than 36 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity per year — enough to power more than 3,000 Dane County homes. The 33,000 solar panel array utilizes the latest bifacial panel technology that produces energy from both sides of the panel, which increases energy production as sunlight reflects off the ground, especially when snow-covered, and as they track the sun throughout the day.
Alliant Energy will deliver the power generated to its customers, and Dane County, in return for leasing the land to the project, will receive the renewable energy credits (RECs). Under an innovative deal structure, the County continues to own the land, and the project company leases the land, with payment made in RECs. This allows the County to reach its renewable energy goals for decades to come without any increase in energy costs.
The RECs will offset the County’s greenhouse gas emissions, helping the County to achieve its goal of 100% renewable electricity two years ahead of schedule. The project also contributes to the County’s broader goal of cutting countywide emissions in half by 2030 under its Climate Action Plan.
According to the news release, converting over 90 acres of agricultural land previously used for growing corn and soybeans to solar energy production and additional acreage on the site to prairie grass plantings will produce additional environmental benefits. Transforming the land to energy production will cut water runoff volume by about 325,000 cubic feet or roughly 3.5 Olympic-size swimming pools, reducing phosphorus runoff to area waterways by 370 pounds annually. Not tilling the land will boost habitat for dwindling pollinator populations and sequester 72 tons of soil carbon or the equivalent emissions of over 8,000 gallons of gasoline burned annually.
The current 2023 county budget funds the significant climate goal of having all county facilities and fleet be carbon neutral by 2030. According to the news release, achieving the initial 100% renewable electricity goal will reduce the county’s emissions by 63% or 24,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents annually compared to 2020.