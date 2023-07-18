World Dairy Expo will remain in Madison for the near future under terms of a contract extension agreed upon by Dane County and World Dairy Expo, County Executive Joe Parisi announced on July 13. The popular event has called Dane County home for over five decades now.
According to a county news release, the five-year agreement includes an additional three option years, creating a path for this to be an eight year extension. A resolution authorizing the county to execute the contract will be considered by the Dane County Board in the coming weeks.
“World Dairy Expo is a one-of-a-kind event and we are fortunate the absolute best in the dairy business want to keep coming to the place it all began,” Parisi said. “(It) is an anchor event for the Alliant Energy Center and our region’s tourism economy, bringing in millions in economic activity to our county and region each year,” This is an incredibly exciting day for Dane County and the entire Dairy State … we look forward to continuing our partnership and showcasing excellence in the dairy industry on a global scale.”
According to the news release, World Dairy Expo brings tens of thousands of visitors from dozens of countries to Madison each fall. Last year’s event featured over 2,600 of the world’s premier cows. Attendance the past five years has averaged close to 60,000 people per year with an estimated annual economic impact exceeding $31 million.
“For 56 years, Madison, Wisconsin has been recognized as the epicenter of the global dairy industry during the first week of October. However, it’s much more than a week-long event. It creates commerce and builds relationships that pay dividends year-round and for years to come,” said Bill Hageman, President of the World Dairy Expo Board of Directors.