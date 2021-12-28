Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Jefferson, Iowa, Dane, Columbia and Sauk Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&