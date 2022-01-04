Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch north of a line from Madison to Milwaukee. West winds gusting as high as 45 mph resulting in blowing and drifting snow. Reduced visibilities will also be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute and may linger into the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&