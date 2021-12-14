The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.
Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
The state Department of Health Services receives data from county health departments and hospitals that are uploaded into its electronic disease surveillance system by 9 a.m. the day of the report. At 2 p.m., the department releases new information on its website.
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Green, Rock, Lafayette, Iowa, Dane, Marquette, Green
Lake, Columbia and Sauk Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&