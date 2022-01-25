The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.
Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
The state Department of Health Services receives data from county health departments and hospitals that are uploaded into its electronic disease surveillance system by 9 a.m. the day of the report. At 2 p.m., the department releases new information on its website.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected tonight. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero. A few isolated spots may drop to around 35
below.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
