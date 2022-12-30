The CREATIVE POWER Collection, an ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Traveling Exhibition will be making a stop at the Verona Public Library from Jan. 19 through Feb. 16.
Each spring, jurors select 10 works of visual art by Wisconsin artists with disabilities from over 200 submissions in ARTS for ALL’s annual call for art to be added to the collection. The exhibit includes 30 visual artworks and four framed poems that travel to libraries, galleries and public buildings throughout the state each year. Each award-winning work spends three years as part of the CREATIVE POWER Exhibition.
The mission of ARTS for ALL Wisconsin is to expand the capabilities, confidence, and quality of life for children and adults with disabilities throughout Wisconsin by providing programs in the arts.
The collection is geared toward those of all ages.
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m.