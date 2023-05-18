Verona is among the award recipients of Dane County’s 2023 Partners in Equity Food Grant Program, which works to advance food equity and access in Dane County.
In a May 10 press release, County Executive Joe Parisi announced 12 local agencies were selected to receive the Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion’s 2023 Partners in Equity (PIE) Food Grant.
The County Board approved the Food Council’s recommendation in 2019 to expand the PIE program to address the challenges related to food insecurities within the county, the release states. PIE encourages innovative development of projects that advance food equity and access within local food systems through outreach and educational services.
“Thanks to this year’s PIE Food Grant recipients for creating innovative food programs that strive to achieve greater equity in our community and help address food insecurity,” Exec. Parisi said in the release. “Inflation and economic uncertainty remain top concerns among many Dane County residents struggling to put healthy, nutritious food on the table. Through the PIE Food Grant Program, we are building community partnerships, increasing access to opportunity and creating a stronger local food system.”
A total of $20,000 will be awarded to the 2023 PIE Food Grant recipients, according to the release. Recipients were selected based on proposals intended to address issues related to healthy food access, issues related to food waste and recovery or access to land for growing food.
“There is some amazing community-based work happening in Dane County to address food equity and access, and to build a stronger local food system,” Dane County Extension Community Food Systems Educator Jess Guffey Calkins said in the release. “Dane County Partners in Equity Food Grants can offer funding to existing or new projects to support them in the vital services they provide.”
The 2023 grants fall in either one of two different categories: small grants (applicants requesting $2,000 or less) and large grants (applicants requesting $2,001 to $4,000), according to the release.
2023 Verona grant recipients
Goodman Community Center ($2,000) – Goodman’s Fritz Food Pantry serves families and individuals from many communities in Dane County. While the majority of participants live in Madison’s north and east side neighborhoods, they also serve participants from Verona, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Monona, Cottage Grove, Fitchburg and Waunakee. The goal is to maintain a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables in the food pantry’s market stand year-round, have the flexibility to purchase foods that complement what is available for free through local food banks and retail rescue pick-ups and regularly stock culturally relevant foods and maintain food labeling (English, Spanish, Cantonese, Hmong and Arabic) to assure a welcoming space for all food pantry customers.
Kidlinks World Inc. ($3,603) – The Growing Food and Minds project will focus on assisting underserved and minority families in the Verona area and will employ two teens from the targeted community in Verona or Southwest Madison. The program will offer food systems workshops to Dane County youth. The goal is to increase access to culturally relevant food by growing requested produce for Badger Prairie Needs Network Latinx guests. Kidlinks will be enhancing community voice by educating and empowering teen interns to facilitate dialogue amongst their peers about food systems in their community.
Neighborhood House Community Center ($1,000) – The Purpose Grown Project (PGP) aims to serve individuals/households experiencing food insecurity in Verona, Mount Horeb and Barneveld through pantries and free meals at the Community Cafe in Barneveld. PGP will pay for the production of local vegetables from participating farms who agree to grow high quality, nutrient-dense and culturally relevant produce. The food will be delivered weekly to the following outlets for 20 weeks (June through November): Badger Prairie Needs Network, Community Cafe and Neighbors Helping Neighbors. An estimated 100 households will be served weekly for the duration of the local growing season.