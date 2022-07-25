Public Health Madison and Dane County will be providing $300,000 to five county organizations working to reduce violence within the community. The organizations receiving funding include the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, the Dane County Multi Agency Center, the Meadowood Neighborhood Association, Operation Fresh Start and Urban Triage.
The funding is part of Public Heath’s Roadmap to Reducing Violence in Madison and Dane County initiative. Organizations dedicated to creating connections to resources, bringing together neighborhood members, and intervention and healing for those affected by violence were asked to submit proposals. Both the City of Madison and Dane County have allocated a portion of their federal ARPA funding to award the organizations. Projects will be funded for at least one year, and will begin on Aug. 1.
According to the county’s news release, the District Attorney’s Office will use the funds to provide Bluetooth panic buttons on phones for victims of violent crimes who remain at risk. When activated, the button sends the user’s GPS location and notifies 911 within sections.
The Multi Agency Center’s funding for the Multi-Agency Portal, a web-based platform and app for survivors of sexual violence and local support services.
The Meadowood Neighborhood Association will use its portion of the funding to build organizational capacity to strengthen services through the Meadowood Health Partnership, which provides immediate housing, food and other emergency needs, as well as referring individuals to needed health and social services to prevent or reduce violence from occurring.
The funds for Operation Fresh Start will be used for its mobile engagement initiatives to counsel young adults ages 17-24 who need support in exploring career options, preparing for employment and taking next steps toward their career goals.
Urban Triage will use its funding for a new initiative that will serve youth ages 14-24, especially those aging out of foster care or re-entering society after incarceration, to provide individual support, job skills development, rental assistance, trauma recovery and support navigating institutions and systems.