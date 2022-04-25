Mike Bare, Dane County Supervisor representing District 32 that encompasses the City and Town of Verona, has announced his campaign for a seat on the State Assembly.
Bare will seek the seat in the 80th District, which was left vacant after Representative Sondy Pope announced her retirement.
Bare has previously served on the Verona City Council, in addition to the Plan Commission and chaired the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission. He also served as a longtime aide to Senator Russ Feingold in addition to being a small business owner of the Biergarten at Olbrich Park in Madison.
“The past two years have been an unprecedented challenge for voters in Wisconsin in many ways. I’m excited to listen carefully to voters in the 80th district about the things that are most important to them and what they need right now,” a release from Bare’s campaign stated. “I will work hard to make sure their voices are heard. We have work to do on guaranteeing good schools, creating jobs and raising wages, and improving access to basic needs like healthcare and affordable housing. I’ve been working on these issues for my entire career, and I’m ready to do more as a member of the State Assembly.
“I want to thank my friend Representative Sondy Pope for her distinguished service to our community,” the release continued. “She has been a tireless advocate for strong public schools, and students, teachers, and administrators have not had a better friend in the Legislature. I also appreciate Representative Pope for being a leader on expanding family and medical leave. I have enjoyed working with Representative Pope to help people in the 80th Assembly District, and I have learned a lot from her. I’d be honored to follow her example of public service."
According to the release, Bare has received endorsements from Verona Mayor Luke Diaz and Dane County Supervisor and former Verona City Council President Elizabeth Doyle.
The final version of the Assembly district maps have not yet been determined. According to the release, Bare would not run for State Assembly if when the final maps are determined his district includes a Democratic incumbent.