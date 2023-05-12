Dane County’s Youth Governance Program (YGP) is now accepting applications through May 30 for the 2023-2024 school year.
The YGP program provides an opportunity for Dane County high school students to serve on Dane County committees while also developing life skills and youth-adult partnerships.
YGP began in 2012, and since its inception more than 125 Dane County students have participated in the program, which is facilitated by the UW-Madison Extension Dane County office.
Youth that participate in the program apply through an application process that is held each year. Following appointment, they are assigned to one of the County Board’s standing committees or other boards and commissions. They are able to participate in the committee meetings including providing an advisory vote on items.
“We cannot underscore how important it is for young people to become involved in local government. They are our future leaders and public servants. YGP is an incredible opportunity to experience the real-world decisions and discussions that take place in government,” said County Board Supervisor Brenda Yang (District 19), Chair of the UW Extension Committee.
The application to apply for the program as well as additional information can be found here: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/youthgovernanceprogram/to-apply/.
YGP Applicant Requirements include:
Dane County residents currently in grades 9-11 (who will be in grades 10-12 in fall of 2023)
Ability to commit 6-8 hours per month for YGP responsibilities, including attending 2-3 weeknight meetings each month (virtually and in-person).
Strong interest in community engagement
High level of maturity
Good communication & self-expression skills (or willing to develop)
Responsible, dependable, & self-motivated
Positive attitude
Interest in developing skills in leadership, professionalism, and working with adults
Transportation to/from committee meetings in Madison (bus passes are available)