In 1911, two men – Norwegian Roald Amundsen and British naval officer Robert Falcon Scott – raced to the South Pole.
On Feb. 10, 1913, Amundsen was scheduled to lecture about his successful Antarctic journey at the University of Wisconsin’s Red Gym. Extra trains ran from Verona and Mt. Horeb just for this special event, Middleton resident and author Dennis Schenborn said.
However, just as Amundsen stepped off the train, he heard word that Scott had died on a return journey from the South Pole. According to Schenborn, newspaper accounts of Scott created a legend with one tragic hero.
“Although Amundsen reached the Pole more than a month before Scott, he was cast as a villain by the British Press,” Schenborn wrote. “The legend of Scott’s heroic struggle was written even before the men who lived it with him could step ashore to tell their own tales of hardship and triumph in the cold of Antarctica.”
Now – 110 years after Amundsen’s Madison lecture – Schenborn’s latest novel, “Heroes All: Race to the Pole,” shares information from over a decades-long search for the truth about the Amundsen and Scott expeditions
And for Schenborn, his interest in this topic dates back to his own experience surviving an Antarctic winter.
In 1974, Schenborn accompanied his major professor on a research expedition to Antarctica for nearly a year. While trapped inside during a typical four-day storm, he started reading books about Amundsen and Scott.
“One line in one of the books quoted Scott as saying, ‘Were it not for the failure of the younger men, we’d have succeeded,’” he said. “Well in 1974 I was one of the younger men, and I thought, ‘Okay, who is it that failed him and what did they do so I don’t do the same thing?’ So that led me to reading more and more and more about the expeditions.”
When reading from different sources, Schenborn noticed some conflicting information. He then began a journey for answers.
In 1988, the Middleton Public Library found a copy of Scott’s handwritten journals – only about two of which remain in all of North America, according to Schenborn.
“I looked at those and found differences between what he wrote and what was published as his journals,” he said. “That became the genesis of an idea for a book, along with a lot of research that went on between then and now. I found some interesting stories along the way, and I found stories of heroes that didn’t make it into history books”
Schenborn wanted to highlight those untold stories of the Amundsen and Scott expeditions – and chose to do so in the form of a novel.
“That would allow me to explore dialogue among the people that were there, it would allow me to explore the thoughts that I had heard in their minds by reading their journals,” he said. “And also to reflect on a quote from Rudyard Kipling who said, ‘If history were told as a story, people would remember it forever.’”
On Thursday, March 2, Schenborn lectured to nearly 50 people at the Middleton Public Library – a place he said made the novel possible.
“It would not have happened without this library doing what libraries are so good at, and that is finding information for people that are looking for it and making the connection for us,” he said. “I thank them for it.”
Schenborn’s presentation included images that brought the heroes and locations from the book to life and contrasted the methods and preparations of both Amundsen and Scott’s expeditions.
“People will know why you feel cold when you read the novel…” he said. “They’ll walk away with the verbal images from the book exploding in their heads as visual images. They’ll also learn about press coverage – spin control, selective editing, fake news… all of those were in play.”
Schenborn’s next lecture is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at the Waunakee Public Library.