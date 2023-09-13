Are you a job seeker hoping to find employment and advance in your career?
The community is invited to join career coach Frank L. Poggio for a free, three-part series at Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) that will cover creating a job search plan, interview tools, along with working in a freelance or contractor economy, according to a BPNN news release.
Classes will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 5. Those interested can register for just one or all three sessions by emailing info@bpnn.org.
For more information, a downloadable flier is available online.
Creating a Job Search Plan – Tuesday, Sept. 19
“Whether you are searching for a job or a better one, a Job Search Project Plan will increase your chances of landing a position. Practical tools, understanding the dos and don’ts and class exercises will help the seasoned professional, front line worker or a new graduate.”
How to Sell Yourself: From Resume to Interview – Tuesday, Nov. 14
“The interview can get you the job, but how do you get the interview? And how do you write an effective resume and cover letter that will help land the initial phone screen? In this workshop, learn how to address tough questions during the interview and communicate and ‘sell’ your value.”
The Gig Economy: Risks & Rewards – Tuesday, Dec. 5
“This workshop is aimed at the growing gig economy. Freelance or contract jobs come with rewards but also risks. Assess whether this work is a good fit with a checklist on how to choose the right ‘gigs’ and how to protect yourself from firms that may not have your best interest.”
Though 75% of guests who visit BPNN’s food pantry are employed, wages are not enough to cover basic necessities, the release states. Visits to the pantry are up two and a half times compared to last year, with inflation, high housing costs and immigration among the factors that led to an increase in demand.
“Developing an Effective Job Search” seminars are part of BPNN’s mission to address root causes of food insecurity through strategic partnerships aimed at improving financial stability and economic mobility for residents in Dane County, according to the release.
Additionally, BPNN partners with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Madison College and the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin to offer job training, career fairs and ESL classes at the Kasieta Center.