Verona Mayor Luke Diaz has declared April 15-22 as “Dark Sky Week” in the city.
The proclamation was introduced during the Common Council meeting on Monday, April 10 in alignment with the International Dark Sky Association. It states the continued existence of light pollution – as the standard living condition for over 83% of all people – has clear and detrimental impacts on the health and wellness of every citizen of the city, no matter where they live, in addition to impacts on the health and survival of the wide diversity of wildlife and habitats within the city’s borders.
According to the proclamation, the future vibrancy and economic competitiveness of the city depends on the transition of energy consumption practices, policies and procedures to carbon neutrality. Additionally, the city is in close proximity to observatories, with one at the University of Wisconsin and another in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Light pollution is increasing at twice the rate of population growth and can disrupt wildlife, impact human health, waste money and energy, contribute to climate change and block the view of the universe. Through the dark sky movement, people can work to bring better lighting to communities around the world for all life to thrive, according to the International Dark Sky Association website.
“The effectiveness of carbon neutrality and energy efficiency efforts, and on accessibility to the splendor of the Universe, can be experienced by looking into a dark sky,” the proclamation reads.
The International Dark Sky Association promotes five principles of responsible outdoor lighting, which are recognized in the city’s ordinances and regulations, the proclamation states. These include lighting that must be useful, targeted, at the lowest useful intensity, controlled to be “on” only when needed and of the warmest possible color.
The council also unanimously approved the TIF 9 borrowing of nearly $1.5 million for park site improvements at Century School and the construction of a park shelter. The costs for the future Century School park are around $1.5 million more than the developer’s required contribution. A rebidding of the shelter would result in the failure to complete the park in 2023, with park closures in 2024.
A memorandum of understanding was unanimously approved by the council between the city and the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The memorandum describes a cooperative joint effort between the two entities for the purpose of design and construction of the District’s Pumping Station 17 Force Main Relief – Phase 2 and the city’s Badger Mill Creek Path Extension – Phase 2.
Overall cost savings can be achieved for both the city and MMSD by constructing the projects together, given the proximity of the proposed facilities within the construction corridor.
The council also approved a public improvements agreement for the installation of public storm sewers associated with the expansion of the hockey rink, with work presently underway east of City Hall.
As the last meeting for District 4 Alder Heather Reekie, Diaz presented her with a plaque to commemorate 10 years of service. Reekie did not seek reelection this spring.
“Thank you to the residents of Verona – and especially District 4 – for trusting me for these past 10 years to use my best judgment on your behalf,” she said. “It’s really been an honor and a privilege to serve this community.”
Beth Tucker Long will succeed Reekie as the District 4 Alder.