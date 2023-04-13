Just The Facts

The City of Verona engineer report provided the following updates on major construction projects:

County Hwy PD auxiliary lane/ turn lane extension: A left turn auxiliary lane to Northern Lights Road has been constructed along westbound County Hwy PD beginning at Windswept Way. Construction work has begun to extend the westbound left turn lanes just west of Woods Road and modify existing eastbound and westbound County Hwy PD curb and gutter to driveway curb and gutter sections as required for planned guard rail installations.

Guard rail installation and sign structures are planned to begin in late April/early May. People can expect daily lane closures on eastbound and westbound County Hwy PD from Windswept Way to Northern Lights Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with extended lane closures during various weekends to complete the work.

U.S. Hwy 18/151 (Town Hall Road to Fitchrona Road): This Department of Transportation construction will improve U.S. Hwy 18/151 between Mount Horeb and Fitchburg. The project began on April 10 and will finish in mid-November. There are currently three stages for the construction – Stage 1A, the first, will occur from Erb Road to the Sugar River Bridge with an intended timeframe from April to July. Stage 1B will take place from Town Hall Road to Erb Road during April to mid-August.

The last step – Stage 2 – is from Sugar River to Fitchrona Road with an intended timeframe of late June/early July to mid-November. During late April/early May, people can expect off-peak lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in all the stage limits. More information can be found at projects.511wi.gov/us18151/.