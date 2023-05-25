Just The Facts

During public comment, community member Raya Charles spoke advocating for pride flag postings by the city in June for Pride Month. They spoke of Graciella “Sawyer” “Tavi” Caulkins-Feltz, a 14-year-old peer who passed away on Nov. 10, 2022.

“That word we hear so often now-a-days – acceptance – that would’ve changed his fate,” Charles said. “Here is your chance to make a difference in the worlds of your children and save the lives of my friends.”

“I beg you – remember their name.”

District 2 Alder Rye Kimmett, who was absent from the Monday meeting, had requested the city to fly the pride flag. Diaz said there is currently no flag policy for the city, so staff are working to develop a policy to fly the flag without a risk of a lawsuit.

Diaz expects staff to have something complete before the end of the month.