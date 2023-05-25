Friday, June 2, 2023 will be known as Gun Violence Awareness Day in the City of Verona.
During a Monday, May 22 Common Council meeting, Mayor Luke Diaz read a proclamation to declare the first Friday in June as a day to honor and remember all victims and survivors of gun violence, as well as declare that the country must do more to end the public health crisis.
Every day, more than 120 Americans are killed by gun violence, the proclamation reads. In Wisconsin, there are 678 gun deaths per year.
“Gun violence prevention is more important than ever as we see an increase in firearm homicides, and nonfatal shootings across the country, increased calls to domestic violence hotlines and an increase in city gun violence,” the proclamation states.
Anyone can join the campaign by wearing orange on Friday, June 2 to raise awareness about gun violence.
Verona resident and Moms Demand Action member Lauren Cohen thanked the council for continued support over the years of declaring National Gun Violence Awareness Day and wearing orange during public comment.
“Firearms are now the number one cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. and Wisconsin,” she said. “This is more than car accidents, cancer and poisonings.”
Cohen said while people hear about mass shootings frequently, the impacts of gun violence on marginalized communities, as well as gun suicide, are not talked about. In Wisconsin, 65% of gun violence is suicide, she said.
Gun violence is preventable by securing firearms, Cohen said. An educational program called “Be SMART” promotes responsible gun ownership to reduce child gun deaths.
“I’ve shared this information with the school district and board, but it has not been shared through the district yet,” she said. “Other school districts in Dane County have shared it through parent newsletters.”
“It’s completely not political – it’s just about safety,” she added.
Cohen asked the city to consider sharing a link to Be SMART on their website.
Council notes
The council approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of a $2 million municipal revenue obligation (MRO) to Kettle North Development, LLC for the completion of public improvements. The city executed development agreements in December 2021 and February 2022 for public improvements in tax incremental district #8, along with a water loop in Verona Technology Park.
A final plat for the Ardent Glen subdivision located west of Shady Oak Lane and north of County Hwy PD was approved to create 102 single-family and townhome parcels, along with 12 outlots.
The council convened in closed session to discuss an amendment to the Phase 1 Whispering Coves development agreement. The agreement is dated on Nov. 4, 2021 and requires all public improvements to be completed within 18-months. These improvements have yet to be completed.
Forward Development staff have proposed the work to conclude sometime in October, City Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier said.
Following the closed session, Diaz said staff will continue to work on the project and will likely make a decision during the Monday, June 12 meeting.