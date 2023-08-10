Just The Facts

A return to double-loop routes for bus transportation in the 2023-24 school year is confirmed, as superintendent Clardy formally announced the finalization of the contract between VASD and First Student.

“We did receive both verbal and written confirmation of adherence to the contract that we had originally negotiated with Badger Bus, as well as a commitment to adhere to our approach to routes,” he said. “So, that has been put in writing for us and we are proud to move forward with that partnership.”