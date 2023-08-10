The Verona Area School District (VASD) presented results from the 2022-23 Annual Academic Report during a board of education meeting on Monday, Aug. 7 – which demonstrated areas of growth and opportunities for improvement.
“While this is a compliance measure, it’s also more importantly an integrity measure,” superintendent Tremayne Clardy said. “It’s something that we should do whether it’s policy or not in ensuring that as an organization designed for student outcomes that we are being very transparent on the performance of our students.”
Assistant superintendent Angela Hawkins, director of secondary education Amy Engelkins and director of elementary education Adam Zingsheim presented information from the report during the meeting – which Hawkins said reflects every single student in the district.
“We were very intentional in putting this document together to make sure that all of our families could see themselves,” she said.
At the elementary level, students participate in STAR assessments during the fall, winter and spring, Zingsheim said. Kindergarten and first grade students begin with the Early Literacy assessment before moving on to reading and math.
The data demonstrates “exciting” growth that mirrors information collected two years ago into last year, Zingsheim said. An area for improvement, however, was noted for students with IEPs (Individualized Education Plan) in the Spanish Two-Way Immersion program who completed the STAR reading Spanish assessment.
Students who placed at the proficient or advanced STAR reading level decreased by 21% from the fall to the spring. This percentage decrease is affected by the overall smaller number of students, 27, who took this assessment, and a decrease of six students who scored proficient/advanced from fall to spring.
“Just like all of our data sets, when we see results like that, it forces us to be looking reflectively at what the experience looks like – how are we writing our IEPs? What does support look like… those are things that we look at very deeply,” Zingsheim said.
At the secondary level, Engelkins said the ACT assessment is an important indicator for many students looking into post-secondary education. At the Verona Area High School (VAHS), 401 students took the assessment and scored an average composite of 20.5, which is above the state average.
VAHS offers 27 Advanced Placement (AP) courses for students in grades 10-12 – 16 of which exceeded the national AP exam pass rate this past year. Additionally, the district continues to expand AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) – a school-wide system ensuring all students have access to rigorous instructions and opportunities while simultaneously preparing them for post-secondary education.
The report also demonstrates areas for growth within the district, such as building a continuum of services for K-12 students and developing Multi-Layered Systems of Support. While some improvements, VASD continues to see disparities in the academic achievement of black/brown students and students with IEPs. The district’s aim is to implement targeted instruction and support systems to ensure equitable learning opportunities.
“Each child is a story – it’s not just a data point – it’s a story of what’s happening in our classroom,” Hawkins said.
Buildings in the district will offer copies of the Academic Report in English and Spanish on Back to School Night. The district will also send out communications via email and postcards to parents in the district, in addition to sharing this information with the larger community.
The full 2022-23 Annual Academic Outcomes Report can be found online.
Addressing controversial topics in the classroom
Assistant superintendent Hawkins, Engelkins and Zingsheim shared an update to Administrative Rule: 417 – Controversial Issues and Trauma-Sensitive Topics.
Hawkins began by publicly thanking Engelkins and Zingsheim for their work in this area.
“It reflects countless hours dedicated to putting a system – a framework – in place, to ensure that our teachers, our students (and) our families are aware of how we want to handle, as well as prepare our students (and) staff to deal with controversial and sensitive topics.”
Zingsheim said through this rule, it is an opportunity to respect and acknowledge different viewpoints while still entering conversations about those topics in the classroom.
“(We) felt that we needed to take a look at some of the resources available for staff to support them in the difficult decision-making they have to make (on) a daily basis in using our curricular resources, particularly when those come up to topics that one might deem controversial,” he said.
Community members have the chance to view a video with information regarding this rule. It includes resources for controversial and trauma-sensitive topics that align with the board’s governance policies and the district’s equity framework. All staff members must read through this material before the start of the school year.
Board treasurer Joe Hanes asked who has the ultimate responsibility in determining whether a topic is controversial or not.
“More and more these days, in particular, we’re seeing issues that I think a lot of us would’ve thought are not controversial, especially in school settings, suddenly becoming controversial again,” he said. “And while the definition is really useful, it’s also necessarily vague in a lot of ways.”
“I want to make sure that we’re not setting up teachers to inadvertently violate policy on a subject that they thought, in their reading of this policy, that that subject was not controversial,” he added.
Zingsheim said that while there can be disagreement on an issue, that doesn’t necessarily make it controversial. The resources are designed to help teachers – at their own grade level – determine whether a conversation needs to be held before bringing the topic to the classroom.
Board member Korbey White asked whether resources will be provided to parents as well.
“I think it would be helpful – if there was something – some direction, where we could direct parents to find out more information about whatever is being taught or presented as well,” he said.
Hawkins said the district can take that into consideration, but a good place for families to start is having a conversation with their student’s teacher.