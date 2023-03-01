One in seven patients who enter hospitals need a blood transfusion. Despite this, only 3% of Americans give blood, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.
Donating blood during the winter months proves crucial as seasonal illnesses and dangerous weather have the potential to negatively impact blood supplies. Giving now helps ensure that blood is available on hospital shelves when needed.
Donors of all blood types, including platelet donors, are needed daily in order to meet demand. In particular, type O blood donors remain the most needed group by hospitals, the release states.
Anyone 17 years or older can donate blood in Wisconsin, as long as the individual weighs at least 110 pounds and remains in generally good health. Upon appointment check-in, individuals must have a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification.
To save time at appointments, blood and platelet donors can complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online prior to arrival using RapidPass. Simply visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, download the Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
In Verona, upcoming Red Cross blood donation opportunities are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at Pizza Ranch, 100 Keenan Ct., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.