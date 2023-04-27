Just The Facts

The Downtown Verona Farmers Market has a “give back” commitment, which includes “Market Under 20,” the Verona Public Library Book Bike and a partnership with nonprofit organization The Farley Center. The Farley Center is dedicated to promoting social justice, peace and ecological sustainability.

This year, extra food from vendors will go to Badger Prairie Needs Network. The market also partnered with BPNN for a farmers market during the winter.