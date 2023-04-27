“The best little market in Wisconsin” is returning for another season of live music, food and local vendors on Wednesday, May 3.
Now going into its fifth year of operation, the Downtown Verona Farmers Market began in 2017 under the direction of Mona Cassis.
“At the time, I was looking for an avenue to sell my artwork,” she said. “I called the City of Verona and was like, ‘Hey, who does the farmers market? How do I get in touch with them?’ They said, ‘Oh – nobody does it anymore. Why don’t you do it?’”
Cassis ran the market on her own for the first couple years, she said, but the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce eventually took over. This helped Cassis – who still manages the market – significantly expand the community event with an increase in funds.
“Everything before that was coming out of my own pocket,” Cassis said.
Since the chamber took over control, Cassis has been able to add live music to every market, increase vendors, bring in food trucks and create better advertising. The chamber’s reach and assistance in running the market, such as through administration and marketing, has led to an increase in foot traffic, she said.
“It’s hard for one person to just do the whole thing,” Cassis said.
At the opening day of the farmers market, Cassis said the community can expect fewer vegetables due to unfavorable weather and it being early in the season. However, a range of items from local vendors will still be available, including beef, baked goods, Thai food, candy, flowers, plants, art, pork, bread, coffee and syrup.
The food truck Pancho’s Tacos, along with freshly popped kettle corn, will also be available for market goers, Cassis said. Live music will be provided by the local band 2 Ukes and a Bass.
“It’s kind of like a little party every week,” she said.
There are plenty of opportunities for young market goers as well, Cassis said, with activities such as chalk and coloring.
And with Cassis’ “Market Under 20” program, anyone under 20 can receive half of a six-foot table for free to display their items to sell. Originally titled “Art Under 20” to encourage the arts among youth, the program has expanded to allow people to sell items of their choosing while simultaneously serving as a learning opportunity.
“I make them take care of their own tent – I teach them all how to put the tent up and set things up… I keep my eye on them to help them learn how to do the whole thing,” she said.
When shopping at the market, the chamber’s “Market Dollars” program allows anyone without cash to use a credit card to purchase Market Dollars at no fee. At the end of the event, vendors bring Cassis the Market Dollars in exchange for real money.
In 2021, the farmers market became eligible for Wisconsin’s SNAP/FoodShare program. Cassis is working on getting the Double Dollars this year, although she said it’s a hard program to get. According to the City of Madison website, Double Dollars provides a dollar-for-dollar match for all SNAP transactions at up to $25 per market.
Cassis said the weekly farmers market provides an opportunity for everyone in Verona to get together, visit and shop locally.
“My favorite thing is seeing people come to the market and enjoy themselves,” she said.