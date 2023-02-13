The Verona Area School District announced that Dr. Larry Love has accepted the position as principal of Badger Ridge Middle School (BRMS) beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
According to a news release, Love has four years of experience in school administration. This includes six years serving as an educator in various settings, working as an administrator of a Two-Way English/Spanish Immersion program, along with over a decade of professional work experience and five years of education research.
In his previous roles, he served as a middle school educator, behavior support specialist, middle school assistant principal, elementary school principal and instructional coach for educators.
Love has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Special Education, a Master of Science in Special Education and a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation. He also holds Cross-Categorical Special Education and Principal Certifications. In addition, he serves as a member of the American Educational Research Association and the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Love remains passionate about contributing to the education of young people in a society that prizes education as currency for mobility, the release said.
“He is driven to improve systems and approaches that respond to how schools can best serve students,” the release states. “His life experience, professional experience and graduate research in special education have reinforced his dedication to service, advocacy and creating systems that promote success for all students.”
To ensure each student will acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal goals, thrive in a diverse global society and lead a healthy, self-fulfilling life, Love will lead and collaborate with students, staff and families, the release said.
Love will succeed Beth Steffen as BRMS principal. Steffen was killed during a pedestrian crash while walking her dogs in Fitchburg on Monday, Jan. 3.