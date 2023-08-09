The East Side Progressives have announced a two-part panel discussion including Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and several county supervisors, focusing on the Criminal Justice System in Dane County.
According to an organization news release, the discussions will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 and 20 at City Church. It is free and open to the public.
On Aug. 13, a panel discussion will take place with Barrett and County Board of Supervisors Dana Pellebon, April Kigeya and Jacob Wright. The event will be followed by a Q&A session.
The last forum on Aug. 20 will feature a variety of panelists, including Linda Ketcham (Executive Director of Just Dane), James Morgan (MOSES, community organizer), LaToya Greer (Free-Reclaiming Women’s Freedom, Dane County Regional Organizer), Jac Weitzel (Executive Director of Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin) and Jackie Hammond (Community Restorative Court). The discussion will again be followed by a Q&A.
The East Side Progressives will be soliciting written questions in person at the forums or in advance by emailing madisonprogressives@gmail.com. Any questions can be directed to Gretchen Lowe at 608-334-5693 or gdlowe@sbcglobal.net.