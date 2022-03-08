Annual retirements will hit Verona Area High School the hardest at the end of this academic year, as 130 years of experience is set to retire at the end of the school year.
During the Monday, March 7, Verona Area Board of Education meeting, the retirements of 10 educators was announced, adding up to 233 years of service to the Verona Area School District. Half of those retirements come from the high school, as staff across multiple departments were required to submit their resignation requests by March 1.
It’s a smaller number than prior years, as 274 years of service retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, and a much smaller number than in 2020, where 317 years of service held by 12 educators left the district.
Those high school teachers that will be retiring include: English teacher Tracy Burandt, who spent 28 years with the district; bilingual/English as a Second Language coordinator Julie Jenewein who has 25 years of service; business education Tammy Makovec with 25 years of service; math teacher James Guy, who spent 30 years with the district and first announced his intent to retire last March; and Dave Richardson, who has spent an additional two years with the district after announcing his intent to retire in 2020, bringing him to 22 years of service.
The remainder of the retirees are spread throughout the district, with some sites having no retirees at all. Two retirees, mentor coordinator Barbara James, who has 17 years of service, and school nurse Ann Juzwik, who has 23 years, are classified as district-wide employees.
There are two elementary school educators who are retiring: Sugar Creek math resource teacher Margaret Guy, who has 18 years of service, and second grade teacher Sharon Rohlfing, who has 30 years in the district.
The middle school level will have a singular retirement, from Savanna Oaks eighth grade science teacher Maria Barr, who spent 15 years with the district.
These retirees join New Century School and Verona Area International School director Ann Princl, who will retire as of June 30 after spending her entire 31-year career with the district and bouncing around to every neighborhood elementary school site before taking over at the charter schools in 2016.
Superintendent Tremayne Clardy thanked retiring staff during the board meeting, saying that the educators had affected the lives of thousands of students over the years.
“We wish them the best as they move forward in post-education life, and know they’ll always have a family in the Verona Area School District,” he said.