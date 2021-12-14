The state legislature’s 2021-23 budget added no additional dollars in taxing power for schools, with the justification that districts should use one-time federal funding to fill budget gaps.

But for Verona Area School District, the estimated $3.5 million it receives in Elementary and Secondary School Relief III (ESSER) funds won’t be enough to cover an anticipated $5.2 million deficit looming on the horizon for the 2022-23 year.

It’s got the Verona Area Board of Education wanting to know strategies it can use to reduce costs and prevent the deficit from growing – with one of those options being a possible operating referendum as early as November 2022.

During the Monday, Dec. 13, board meeting, district assistant superintendent of business services Chad Wiese told board members that cost of living adjustments to maintain the status quo for staff is predicted to be the highest it’s been in over 10 years, with it currently sitting at 4.56% and expected to go as high as 5% by the end of the school year. Add that to the zero additional dollars in taxing authority per pupil given to districts in the state budget and one-time funding from the federal government, and you’ve got “a perfect storm” for a deficit that will impact staff the most, Wiese said.

“Our greatest asset is our teachers and our staff, and it’s 80% of what we do on an annual basis,” he said. “So every time school districts run into tough budgets, unfortunately, the people serving our students are the ones that feel that tough budget the most because there’s so few areas left in a budget in a school district budget to cut.”

Wiese presented three options for the board to consider for the 2022-23 budget using varying levels of ESSER III funding. If the district used none of its ESSER funds to balance out the budget, the board would be facing a shortfall of approximately $5.2 million; if the district used $2 million of ESSER funds in 2022-23 and the rest in 2023-24 before it expires, that deficit would be cut to $3.1 million and $4.3 million, respectively.

The long-term projections for budget deficits don’t look any better, Wiese said, as the district is expected to have an $8.7 million shortfall by 2026-27, regardless of how the district uses its ESSER III funds.

If the district used all its ESSER funds to balance its budget for 2022-23, it would leave the budget $1.6 million short and wouldn’t help a projected $5.9 million deficit for 2023-24 based on the projection that the state legislature would give districts an additional $100 per pupil in taxing authority that year in the 2023-25 budget, Wiese said.

Forecasted challenges

Wiese had warned the board during the previous budget process that it was looking at a challenging budget for 2022-23.

The district reacted to that warning by building in some additional flexibility with federal funds, as state aid came in nearly $2.5 million higher than projected. That allowed the district to set aside nearly $1 million in ESSER funds it otherwise would have used in the 2021-22 budget and instead allowed the district to pre-pay referendum debt.

The district used $1.3 million in ESSER II to fill the gaps in this year’s budget, which was approved in late October after a preliminary budget was passed in June. That deficit was created after district finance staff planned to get additional taxing authority from the state legislature before it dropped to zero for the next two years.

Those budget shortfalls could be exacerbated by the cost-of-living wage adjustment to maintain the status quo for educators, which the board will negotiate with the two staff unions in the coming months, as well as the cost of healthcare. After the passage of Act 10 in 2011, teacher’s and professional unions can bargain for wage adjustments as high as the rate of inflation, which will likely be the highest it’s been in at least a dozen years.

Should the board approve a wage adjustment agreement with the unions that’s in line with 5% inflation, it would increase wage costs by $1.6 million for 2022-23.

Looking for options

Board members were visibly irritated at the budget situation they were finding the district in and floated the idea of placing an operating referendum on the November 2022 ballot that would ask voters for permission to exceed the revenue limit and allow a higher tax levy for it to pull from. Wiese advised against placing any operational referendum on the April 2022 ballot, stating he felt it wasn’t enough time to conduct community engagement sessions and communicate why the district needed additional funds.

Board member John Porco worried about the impact on the district’s finances, should a possible operating referendum fail at the ballot box next year, and wondered about the intentions of the policies set by the state legislature, and how they intended for districts to react.

“Usually when I see some sort of policy or budget consequences coming down from the state, I kind of wonder, ‘well, what is it that they’re trying to make us do?’” Porco said. “I honest to God can’t see a policy that works, and if our school district is in the red … this is just me bloviating, but this is just purely defunding public schools, which is infuriating.”

Board member Kristina Navarro-Haffner agreed with Porco, saying she felt the state legislature had set out to “punish” its school districts for receiving one-time federal funds.

“Part of it to me is sort of a cynical … ‘just throw all the ESSER funds out there and hope 2024 gets better,” she said. “That’s not to me a responsible response, but perhaps what they expected, because of a philosophical bent that we shouldn’t have all these federal funds coming to us.”

Board member Jen Murphy, a former VASD teacher, asked Wiese to gather staff feedback on what they would prefer as solutions to the budget deficit – for example, she said, would they prefer getting only a 2% wage adjustment for the following year if it meant they didn’t have to increase their class sizes and workload?

“These are real, disgusting decisions that I don’t feel comfortable (making) without any input from staff,” she said. “All the red numbers mean teachers, basically.”

Other board members asked for Wiese to present them with information on areas it could be flexible, such as with benefits and wage adjustments, as well as what strategies it could use to reduce the long-term deficits the district is facing in the next five years.

Board member Yanna Williams asked Wiese and district finance director Pete Grender if they could bring forward some cost-saving measures available to the board at future meetings. Wiese said typical places school boards look for savings is to fall short of cost-of-living wage increases for educators or reducing benefits for staff; in worst-case scenarios, Wiese said school districts often look at their staff-to-student ratios and see where cuts to personnel can be made.

“We start to dive into uncomfortable conversations at the board level in terms of staff size, support staff, and really, what the 800-plus people in the Verona Area School District are doing every day to serve our students,” he said.